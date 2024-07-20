Rangers vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United continue their preparations for the upcoming season as they take on Rangers at the Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men were beaten 1-0 by Rosenborg in their first pre-season friendly, while the Gers faced a 2-1 loss against Ajax in their opening friendly of the summer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Murrayfield Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United will be played at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Saturday, July 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Rangers TV and MUTV.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin are set to miss the tie through injuries, but Danilo marked his return in the game against Ajax after recovering from a knee injury.

The likes of Jack Butland, Connor Goldson, Mohamed Diomande and Tom Lawrence would expect to see themselves start from the onset, with Cyriel Dessers in attack.

Summer signing Connor Barron may also get the nod in midfield.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Nsiala, Goldson, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Nsiala, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefte, Fraser, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Diomande, Barron, Hagi, Dowell, Lowry Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Cortes, Matondo, Wright, McCausland, Danilo, Igamane

Manchester United team news

Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their recent commitments with their respective national sides.

Besides, Tyrell Malacia is sidelined with a knee injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be left out on account of a possible move to West Ham.

After missing the Rosenborg loss, Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Amad Diallo and Antony are in line for some action, while Harry Maguire is expected to be fit for the tie.

Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho will also be raring for some action alongside a bunch of youngsters such as Habeeb Ogunneye, Harry Amass, Toby Collyer and Ethan Wheatley.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Ogunneye, Fish, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Mount, McTominay; Antony, Wheatley, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer Forwards: Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Rangers and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 24, 2010 Rangers 0-1 Manchester United UEFA Champions League September 14, 2010 Manchester United 0-0 Rangers UEFA Champions League November 4, 2003 Manchester United 3-0 Rangers UEFA Champions League October 22, 2003 Rangers 0-1 Manchester United UEFA Champions League

