'We are appalled - violence is unacceptable!' - Ramsdale fan attack condemned by Tottenham and PFA

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and Tottenham have both condemned the incident that saw Aaron Ramsdale attacked by a Spurs fan.

Ramsdale was not hurt in the attack

Mikel Arteta would not comment on the incident

Antonio Conte also condemned the Spurs supporter

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident happened just after the final whistle of Sunday’s north London derby, which saw the Gunners beat their neighbours 2-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Ramsdale initially got involved in a spat with Richarlison and as he was ushered off the pitch, a Spurs fan from behind the goal leapt onto the advertising hoardings and kicked the England international in the back before escaping back into the crowd.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to the incident, a PFA spokesman said: “Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect players to be properly enforced. As the players’ union, we treat this as a priority issue. We will continue working with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham also released a statement, vowing to take strong action once the fan is identified. The statement read: "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football. The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta did not comment on the incident, but Spurs head coach Antonio Conte said in his post-match press conference: "I didn't see it but before I was asked about it in an interview with the media. If it happened, this situation is not good. It's not positive. I think in every moment you have to show respect. If we want respect we have to show respect."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host third-placed Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.