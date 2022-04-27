Ramos: I have a point to prove at PSG

Sergio Ramos believes he has a point to prove at Paris Saint-Germain following a frustrating maiden season at Parc des Princes.

The veteran defender arrived from Real Madrid as part of a major free contract swoop by the Ligue 1 giants, alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But while the other two have featured regularly on their way to the domestic title, Ramos has seen his chances limited by varying factors, with just 10 games across all competitions - and the centre-back admits he still has to live up to his reputation.

What has Ramos said about his PSG career so far?

Reflecting upon his struggles so far to live up to the fanfare of his arrival after an injury-dogged campaign, the Spaniard assured supporters that he still intends to show them why he came to Parc des Princes.

"I've spent [too] few hours on the pitch this season in the PSG jersey," Ramos said in a video produced by the club.

"I'm at the prime of my career and eager to show my new team, Paris Saint-Germain, how much football I have inside me. [My big goal celebration in the 3-0 win at Angers] was a reflection of the sacrifice I've had to make."

What has Ramos said about life at PSG so far?

Elsewhere, the veteran defender commented on the fish-out-of-water situation of trading Madrid - his long-term home - for a new life in another country, admitting he faced difficulties in the move, while crediting team-mates such as ex-Blancos man Keylor Navas.

"At first it was hard to adapt," he added. "I had been with another club many years, where you had everything under control, the club, the house, the children's school. It was not so easy to get to a city as spectacular as Paris. It was difficult for us to find a home.

"With respect to the team, it was fast to adapt because I knew some players, like Keylor Navas. We had an extraordinary and unique rapport at Real Madrid and to have coincided here with him has made everything so much easier. It is good to change, to value what you've experienced and what you know. You get a broader view."

