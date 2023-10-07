'Show him he's wrong!' - Raheem Sterling challenged by Mauricio Pochettino to show Gareth Southgate he deserves place in England team

Mauricio Pochettino challenged Raheem Sterling to show Gareth Southgate that he was wrongly ignored by the England manager Gareth Southgate.

Sterling challenged to prove Southgate wrong

Scored in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Burnley

Sterling ignored by Southgate for England squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Raheem Sterling scored his third Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea outclassed newly promoted Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday. Sterling's goal for the Blues incidentally came just two days after being ignored by Gareth Southgate in the English national team for their upcoming international matches.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino praised Sterling for his efforts on the pitch and also stated that the winger knew that he had to show the national team manager that he deserved a place in the Three Lions squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino said, "He is a player with experience and he knows he needs to perform and show the manager of the national team he is wrong.

"It's his job, no, to play well? He was well, he was involved in the goals. I am so happy for him and the team. I think the team was good, the performance was fantastic and we went to the international break with a different feeling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate, on Thursday, announced a 26-member English squad that will play an international friendly against Australia on October 13 followed by facing Italy in the Euro 24 qualifiers on October 17. Other than Sterling, Southgate also chose to ignore West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and instead picked his trusted midfield duo of Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues will be in action after the international break when they take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash on October 21.