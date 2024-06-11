Qatar vs India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

India will will look to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers when they take on Qatar at the Jassin bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.
While the hosts have already qualified from Group A with 13 points from five games, the Blue Tigers will need to avoid defeat to at least earn a spot in the Asian Cup qualifying third round.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Qatar vs India kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
The AFC World Cup Qualification match between Qatar and India will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
It will kick off at 4:45 pm BST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Qatar vs India online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK and worldwide, the AFC World Cup Qualification match between Qatar and India is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Qatar team news
Forward Yusuf Abdurisag picked up his second yellow card in the goalless draw against Afghanistan and as a result, is suspended for the tie.
Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Mahdi Salem and Mohamed Khaled Gouda can all benefit from rotations.
Qatar possible XI: Al-Sheeb; Yousif, Aiash, Marei, Al-Amin; Mashaal, Al-Ahrak; Gouda, Al-Mejaba, Al-Hassan; Al-Rawi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Sheeb, Ellethy, Mahmoud, Hassan
|Defenders:
|Shehata, Aiash, Al-Hussain, Marei, Ahmed, Yousif, Al-Yazidi, Aymen
|Midfielders:
|Fatehi, Al-Hassan, Irfan, Al-Hadhrami, Salem, Al-Ahrak, Meshaal, Ali, Said, Al-Sharshani
|Forwards:
|Jamshid, Gouda, Al-Rawi, Al-Abdullah, Al Sabah, Al Ganehi
India team news
Playing without recently retired legendary icon Sunil Chhetri for the first time in 19 years, India will be captained by veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Vikram Partap Singh is back from a ban that saw the Mumbai City attacker miss Thursday's goalless draw against Kuwait, while Manvir Singh has big shoes to fill in attack.
India possible XI: Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, A. Ali, Gupta; Colaco, Suresh, Thapa, Chhangte; Samad; Manvir
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gurpreet, Kaith, Amrinder
|Defenders:
|Bheke, Gahlot, A. Ali, Mehtab, Gupta
|Midfielders:
|Thapa, Suresh, Fernandes, Mahesh, Jeakson, Samad, Sekar
|Forwards:
|Manvir, Colaco, Chhangte, Lalrindika, R. Ali, Vikram, Lalhlansanga
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Qatar and India across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 21, 2023
|India 0-3 Qatar
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|June 3, 2021
|India 0-1 Qatar
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|September 10, 2019
|Qatar 0-0 India
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|July 17, 2011
|Qatar 1-2 India
|International Friendly