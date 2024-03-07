Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen are set to resume their hostilities in the Europa League, with the two sides set to clash in their round of 16 first-leg tie at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Thursday.

Xabi Alonso's men got the better of the Azerbaijani outfit on both occasions in the group stage as the Germans topped Group H and Qarabag made it to the UEL knockouts as runners-up.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium a multi-purpose stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, March 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Qarabag team news

Defender Kevin Medina is a long-term injury absentee at the club, while Julio Romao and Elvin Cafarquliyev are both suspended for Leverkusen's visit.

Cafarquliyev's absence could be filled by either Maksim Medvedev or Abbas Huseynov at left-back, while Patrick Andrade is likely to replace Romao in the middle.

Goalkeeper Andrey Lunev will be raring to face his former side, with Juninho leading the attack.

Qarabag possible XI: Lunyov; Silva, Mustafazada, Guseynov, Medvedev; P. Andrade, Jankovic; L. Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunyov, Gugeshashvili, Ramazanov Defenders: Mustafazada, B. Huseynov, Bayramov, Silva, Vesovic, A. Huseynov, Medvedev Midfielders: Romao, Quliyev, Isayev, Jankovic, P. Andrade, Almeyda, L. Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir, Akhundzada Forwards: Juninho, Xhixha, Diakhaby, Keyta

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alonso will remain without Victor Boniface and Artur on account of groin and thigh injuries, respectively.

Matej Kovar may be considered over Lukas Hradecky to start in goal as the former has been the predominant choice in the group games, while Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou battle for a spot in defence.

Granit Xhaka should continue in the thick of action, but Robert Andrich could face competition from Exequiel Palacios.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Adli, Wirtz; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 9, 2023 Qarabag 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League October 26, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 Qarabag UEFA Europa League

Useful links