How to watch today's Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will square off in Baku for the second leg of the Champions League Qualification play-offs on Wednesday.
Purgeri hold the advantage as they won the opening leg 3-0 back in Zagreb last week.
How to watch Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and will be available to stream online live through discovery+.
Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Ədliyyə stadionu
The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at Ədliyyə stadionu in Baku, Azerbaijan.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Wednesday, August 28, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Qarabag team news
Considering overcoming a three-goal deficit, Atilar manager Gurban Gurbanov will look up to the likes of Juninho, Yassine Benzia, Patrick Andrade and Redon Xhixha to find their scoring boots since the 7-2 second-leg win over Ludogorets Razgrad in the previous round.
Qarabag possible XI: Buntic; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarquilyev; Romao, Andrade, Bayramov, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Magomedaliyev, Mammadzade, Ramazanov, Buntic, Kochalski
|Defenders:
|Silva, Mustafazada, Bayramov, Vesovic, Huseynov, Cafarquliyev, Guseynov, Medina
|Midfielders:
|Romao, Benzia, Jankovic, L. Andrade, Zoubir, Almeida, Isayev, P. Andrade
|Forwards:
|Addai, Qurbanli, Keyta, Juninho, Xhixha, Akhundzade
Dinamo Zagreb team news
Sadegh Moharrami and Arijan Ademi are sidelined through there respective injury concerns, while left-back Mauro Perkovic is a doubt on account of a hamstring strain.
With the job nearly done, Dinamo boss Sergej Zakirovic could hand Bruno Petkovic a start ahead of Sandro Kulenovic upfront.
Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Nevisitic; Ogiwara, Theophile-Catherine, Mmaee, Pierre-Gabriel; Misic, Pjaca, Sucic, Baturina, Hoxha; Petkovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zagorac, Filipovic, Nevistic
|Defenders:
|Ogiwara, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Oliveras, Pierre-Gabriel, Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mikic, Perkovic, Peric
|Midfielders:
|Stojkovic, Kacavenda, Baturina, Hoxha, Sucic, Misic, Rog, Vrbancic
|Forwards:
|Petkovic, Kulenovic, Cordoba, Pjaca, Spikic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 20, 2024
|Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Qarabag
|UEFA Champions League