How to watch Purdue vs Oakland NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mackey Arena will play host on Friday as the No.1Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) welcome the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) in an early-season matchup.

Oakland enters the contest still searching for its first win after taking a heavy 121-78 defeat at the hands of Michigan in their opener. The Golden Grizzlies were outmatched from start to finish, trailing 69-38 at the break and conceding another 52 points in the second half in what turned into a one-sided affair.

On the other side, Purdue comes in riding high following an 82-51 rout of Evansville to open the campaign. The Boilermakers took control early, building a 19-point cushion at halftime before cruising through the second half to seal a comfortable victory in front of their home crowd.

Purdue vs Oakland: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue vs Oakland on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Purdue and Oakland exclusively live on Peacock.

Purdue vs Oakland team news & key performers

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue matched Evansville on the boards with 40 rebounds, dished out 22 assists, and limited themselves to just seven turnovers in their commanding win. Fletcher Loyer caught fire, dropping 30 points and an assist, while Jack Benter and Daniel Jacobsen each contributed 11 points.

The Boilermakers set the tone defensively right from the jump, smothering Evansville and cruising to a wire-to-wire victory. Purdue held the Aces to a chilly 30% from the field and allowed just four trips to the free-throw line, though they did give up 20 offensive rebounds and 22 points in the paint. Their dominance was never in doubt, as the Boilermakers stretched the lead to as many as 38 points and matched Evansville’s 22 points inside.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies team news

Meanwhile, Oakland had a rough night on the glass, getting outrebounded 40-22, while posting 11 assists and 11 turnovers in the loss. Isaac Garrett paced the Golden Grizzlies with 20 points and an assist, and Tuburu Naivalurua chipped in with 18 points and five boards.

Defensively, Oakland simply couldn’t get the job done. They had a few bright moments offensively, managing to take care of the ball and find scoring opportunities, but their defense was nowhere near up to the task. The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 64.3% shooting from the floor, gave up 19 threes, and were beaten inside for 46 points in the paint. Oakland never held a lead and finished with 26 paint points of their own.