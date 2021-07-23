Pumas join Florida Cup pre-season tournament after Arsenal & Inter forced out amid Covid scare

The Liga MX outfit will face Everton next Wednesday

Pumas have agreed to join the Florida Cup on short notice after Arsenal and Inter pulled out, and they will play Everton next Wednesday.

The Gunners had several members of their organisation test positive for Covid-19 just before embarking on their pre-season jaunt across the Atlantic, and the Nerazzurri followed their lead in cancelling their U.S. plans as a precaution.

That left only Everton and Millonarios in the competition, but Pumas have agreed to lend a helping hand, ensuring the tournament will continue. Atletico Nacional of Colombia have also signed on to meet Millonarios next week.

Florida Cup organisers, Everton react to Pumas news

Covid problems in Mexico City

Just hours after announcing their participation in the Florida Cup, Pumas said their Liga MX season-opening match on Sunday against Atlas would be played behind closed doors because of rising Covid-19 cases in the area.

However, their plans to head to the U.S. are, as of now, not considered to be in jeopardy.

After the clash with Everton, Pumas will return to Liga MX action to play Monterrey.

