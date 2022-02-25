Pulisic: I can learn a lot from Liverpool star Salah

Christian Pulisic says he can learn a lot from Mohamed Salah, with the Chelsea star describing the Liverpool forward as "up there with the best" ahead of their Carabao Cup final date.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues face Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Wembley on Sunday with the first major domestic honour of the season up for grabs.

Both Pulisic and Salah are expected to play key roles for their respective clubs as they face off in London - and the USMNT international has nothing but praise when it comes to his opponent this weekend.

What has been said?

"He is an incredible player," Pulisic told ESPN. "As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best.

"There's definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He's a great goalscorer, really strong.

"He does a lot of things well that people don't even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He's someone I can learn from."

Pulisic wary of Liverpool danger

The 23-year-old is under no illusion that Salah is the only threat the Reds have in their arsenal, adding: "The players Liverpool have and the style they play, they make things very difficult for you.

"They are a high-pressure team, they have a lot of physical, fast players, dangerous up front. All of the above. They have a lot of good players so it is always a tough team and a good coach.

"We've played in finals before. We've won and lost them but it's about getting in the mindset and being ready to fight because in a final, that's what they're for. It's up for grabs, maybe not always the best football-playing team is going to win.

"It is about grinding, fighting and winning that one-off game. That's what we are going to do; hopefully we are going to get it done this time."

