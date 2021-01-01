Pulisic becomes first USMNT international to play in Champions League final as Chelsea face Man City

The 22-year-old entered the action for Timo Werner in the second half with the Blues one goal ahead in Porto

Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday when he came on for Chelsea to become the first man from the United States to play in a Champions League final.

The USMNT international started on the bench as the Blues looked to take down Manchester City in Porto.

And he saw action in the second half in an eventual 1-0 win for Chelsea.

History for Pulisic

The 22-year-old was brought on by Tuchel with 65 minutes on the clock, entering for Timo Werner.

Chelsea were looking to build on a 1-0 lead in the final which had been secured by Werner's German compatriot Kai Havertz.

Though Pulisic missed a chance to double Chelsea's lead when he was sent through by Haverz, the miss ultimately didn't cost the Blues as they emerged victorious.

No U.S. national had ever played before in the men's final, but it is not the first piece of history Pulisic has made on his way to the showpiece.

Back in April he became the first American to net in a Champions League semi-final with his strike against Real Madrid, setting the Blues off to a fine start in a tie they would eventually win 3-1 on aggregate.

What did he say?

"I still can't explain it, it's still such a shock, it's just incredible. I have no words, I'm so proud," a beaming Pulisic told CBS Sports after the game.

"I'm just so thankful for all the support, to have people here today it's just so amazing.

"I felt great, I knew I was going to have to put in the hard work defensively, I wish I'd put away the chance I had, I didn't quite get under it the way I wanted, but in the end this team was always going to win this game and I'm just so proud of them.

"It's been a difficult road for me and I couldn't ever imagine winning the Champions League, and now I'm here... then we're going to try and do the same thing next year!"

