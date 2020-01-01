‘Pulisic is a revelation and fared better than Hazard’ – Potential of Chelsea star excites Hasselbaink

The former Blues striker believes the United States international could go on to eclipse the efforts of the Belgian forward who went before him

Christian Pulisic has been a “revelation” at , says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with the former Blues striker claiming the United States international has made a better start to life at Stamford Bridge than Eden Hazard did.

Comparisons between a left-sided forward of the present at Stamford Bridge and one of the recent past are easy to make. Plenty have been quick to place Pulisic into a talent bracket alongside Hazard after seeing the American fill the boots of the Belgian superstar that went before him.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is eager to avoid being dragged into that debate, while Pulisic has been quick to point out that he wants to write his own story in west London.

Hasselbaink believes the 21-year-old is capable of topping Hazard’s achievements and etching his name into Blues folklore, with the former frontman telling Gentingbet: “Christian Pulisic has been a revelation.

“If you compare him to when Hazard first came to Chelsea, Pulisic has in my opinion done better. Hazard then went and became an absolutely brilliant star and carried everyone on his shoulders by winning games on his own. Pulisic can be the same – maybe even better.

“It’s not fair to compare them but Pulisic has done magnificently. I would just like him to be a little bit more clinical in terms of goals. I think he can score more goals.”

Chelsea have moved quickly this summer to bring in more talent alongside Pulisic, with deals pushed through for Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva. Hasselbaink expects the latter to be a shrewd addition.

“Thiago Silva will bring with him a wealth of experience and know-how,” he said. “I understand the signing 100 per cent. Obviously, French football is also different than English football which is more demanding so he will have to look after his body especially as they are involved in the as well, but he is a great addition.

“Chelsea have a lot of young players and he will be there to help them. Chelsea have Jorginho who has done that job really, really well. If you look at him during the games when he’s playing, he speaks a lot to the to the young players.

“I think Thiago Silva will be the same. He’s somebody that that the young players can look up to because he’s won a lot. He’s played a lot for – he’s been there and done it. He’s also a very calm person who will help the young players relax.”

While talking up the transfer business carried out by Chelsea, with the promise of more to come, Hasselbaink is not expecting a title challenge from the Blues in 2020-21.

The Dutchman added: “Chelsea needed to bring in new faces and they are doing it aggressively. What I like most is that things have been done quickly.

“Timo Werner was done quickly, as was Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. They certainly do need to improve on last season and to do that, they need to get closer to and Man City.

“That gap needs to be closed. Do I think they will be champions this year or even challenge for the league? No, I don’t think they are there yet, especially with all the new additions coming in who will need to be given time, but they definitely need to make that gap smaller.”