Watch: Puig signs pig in bizarre Barcelona autograph session

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signed a pig that was wearing a Spanish national team jersey in a video that emerged on social media on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared unfazed by the fan request, which he complied with through his car window.

Puig, often used off the bench, is part of a youth movement at Barcelona that has changed the shape of their midfield this year.

Watch Puig sign pig in bizarre autograph session

Fc Barcelona star Riqui Puig autographed a pig. 🤣 🤣 🤣



(via @DavidValdearen1) pic.twitter.com/UlXMsAxCUG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 10, 2022

Further reading