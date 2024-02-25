PSG vs Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news

Boasting an unsurmountable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain continue their stroll towards another title when they face Rennes at Parc des Princes on Sunday afternoon.

The Parisians have been making headlines almost exclusively because of Kylian Mbappe's future once again, but Spanish boss Luis Enrique is currently doing a very steady job at Parc des Princes. They are 13 points above Stade Brest at the top of Ligue 1 and also have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

As for Rennes, Julien Stephan's side were ousted from the Europa League by AC Milan on Thursday night. They claimed a 3-2 win over AC Milan in the return leg, but they were still eliminated after a 3-0 first-leg loss in Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:05 pm GMT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Rennes to Parc des Princes on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:05 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 encounter between PSG and Rennes will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

After shuffling his pack on the back of their Champions League match in the 2-0 victory over Nantes last weekend, Luis Enrique should field his strongest XI for this game. Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele should both be back in the starting lineup for the hosts, while Marco Asensio is also an option on the left flank.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Hernandez; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Rennes team news

Former PSG attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo and fellow striker Bertug Yildirim are available for Ligue 1 service again after missing last weekend's win over Clermont due to yellow card accumulation.

Fabian Rieder (foot) and Enzo Le Fee (hamstring) have been ruled out through respective injury concerns and are not expected back until mid-March.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Seidu, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Blas; Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Terrier

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandanda, Gallon, Lembet Defenders: S eidu, Wooh, Theate, Truffert, Belocian, Omari, Doué Midfielders: Le Fée, Doué, Bourigeaud, Blas, Rieder, Matusiwa, Santamaria Forwards: Gouiri, Salah, Kalimuendo, Terrier, Yıldırım, Lambourde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/10/23 Stade Rennais 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 19/03/23 Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 16/01/23 Stade Rennais 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 12/02/22 Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 03/10/21 Stade Rennais 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

