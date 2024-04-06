PSG vs Clermont Foot: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Clermont Foot's fight for survival in Ligue 1 continues this Saturday when they make the trip to Parc des Princes to take on leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique's side are now just three victories away from a successful title defence, while rock-bottom Clermont need to string together a run of results sooner rather than later in order to escape the relegation zone.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Clermont Foot to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 encounter between PSG and Clermont Foot will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5 in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Bradley Barcola will miss the game due to a hamstring injury, while Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa remain sidelined in the defensive department.

After playing a cup semi-final on Wednesday and with the Barcelona game just around the corner, PSG is set to undergo major rotation, with star attacker Kylian Mbappe expected to sit on the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Navas; Hakimi, Mukiele, Danilo Pereira, Hernandez; Carlos Soler, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Lee, Ramos, Asensio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Clermont Foot team news

Kosovo international Elbasan Rashani picked up a straight red card in Clermont's recent victory over Le Havre, meaning he'll remain suspended here.

The visitors will also be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Mory Diaw, the experienced Maxime Gonalons and Cheick Konate.

Clermont Foot possible XI: N'Diaye; Matsima, Pelmard, Caufriez; Zeffane, Magnin, Boutouba, Armougom; Cham, Virginius, Allevinah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaw, Ndiaye, Borne Defenders: Matsima, Caufriez, Pelmard, Jacquet, Ogier, Armougom, M'Bahia Midfielders: Zeffane, Allevinah, Boutobba, Keita, Gonalons, Borges, Konate, Bela, Mabrouk, Magnin, Gastien Forwards: Cham-Saračević, Nicholson, Virginius, Andrić, Kyei, Rashani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 30/09/23 Clermont Foot 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 04/06/23 Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Clermont Foot Ligue 1 07/08/22 Clermont Foot 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 10/04/22 Clermont Foot 1-6 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 11/09/21 Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Clermont Foot Ligue 1

