PSG vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream PSG vs Benfica on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

PSG will take on Benfica in their fourth 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe and co. will be looking to get back to the winning habit following back-to-back draws in their last two fixtures.

Christophe Galtier's side faced Benfica in their previous Champions League fixture but were held 1-1 by the Portuguese side.

Benfica have also had a good start to their European campaign with two wins and a draw so far. They defeated Maccabi Haifa and Juventus before holding the French champions to a draw in their last outing.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game between Benfica and PSG on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

PSG vs Benfica date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Benfica Date: October 11, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 12) Venue: Parc des Princes

How to watch PSG vs Benfica on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 and BT Sport 5 are showing the game between PSG and Benfica in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

PSG squad and team news

Galtier will miss the services of Lionel Messi, who will be forced to sit out the Champions League match due to a calf niggle.

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the team's last league game but is sure to make an appearance against Benfica.

PSG has also confirmed that Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe will not play a part in the midweek fixture against Benfica.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma, Navas Defender Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Ekitike

Benfica squad & team news

Morato and Lucas Verissimo remain sidelined for Benfica ahead of their trip to Paris.

The impressive Goncalo Ramos, who netted a brace at the weekend in the team's league fixture against Rio Ave, is set to lead the line once again.