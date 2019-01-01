'PSG lack players' - Tuchel disagrees with Mbappe's 'personality' assessment

While the PSG star believes the defeat to Lille revealed an ongoing flaw in the squad's mentality, his coach took issue with that analysis

Thomas Tuchel disagreed with Kylian Mbappe’s assessment that lacked personalty in Sunday's loss to , instead insisting he will tell club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi they need more players.

With a chance to officially clinch a second straight title with a result against Lille, PSG instead slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat to the second place side.

PSG went behind early on a Thomas Meunier own goal, as well as having a pair of goals ruled out for offside, though were level through Juan Bernat midway through the first-half .

But Bernat was later sent off to a red card and combined with Meunier and Thiago Silva going off injured early on, proved a recipe for disaster as Lille scored four times in the second-half to come away with an easy win.

PSG star man Kylian Mbappe slammed his team’s performance after the match, saying the side lacked personality and suggested it was a recurring theme.

However, Tuchel openly disagreed with Mbappe, blaming instead poor fortune in the second half, combined with the red card and a huge lack of depth in the second half.

"No, it's too easy to say like Mbappe that we lacked personality, we were in control,” Tuchel told reporters after the contest. “We made a good start to the match, with four goals, two for us and two offside .

“They didn't have any chance in the first half, and there was Kehrer's opportunity in the beginning of second half.

“With 10 players it became complicated, we played with sick players who should not have played. It's not possible to have only 16 players.

“This defeat shows something else, that we have shortcomings every time? On the contrary, this game shows our mentality, contrary to what everyone thinks. To win here, we would have needed more quality.”

Tuchel went as far as to praise his players performance, and openly questioned the depth on the squad, citing the absence of the suspended Adrien Rabiot as a problem.

The head coach also believes this is a problem that has been glossed over due to the team’s success, and has no issue voicing these concerns to club president Al-Khelaifi.

“Given the circumstances, we had a good game, I have to protect my players At 10, it became extra hard,” Tuchel said. "Win in ? Do not think we're going to win. We might go there with 13 players...

“Tonight's match showcases everything we've done well this season. Paris lacks players.

“Yes, we're missing Lass Diarra and Adrien Rabiot. Everyone sees that. And I will tell that to the president, yes.

“Nobody said anything before because we were winning. Now, everyone has to think. "