'PSG are bigger than me!' - Mbappe feels 'romantic' about club after signing contract extension

The forward says he will try to be selfless as his career in France continues

Kylian Mbappe says Paris Saint-Germain are bigger than him, even in the wake of his massive extension with the club until 2025.

There has been speculation that he will take on an influential role in club decisions - a claim he denied - and he has suggested he will stay in his lane while showing his "romantic" affection for the organisation.

Mbappe has also expressed optimism for the future of PSG as they continue to push for European glory.

What did Mbappe say about PSG?

"PSG is important to me!" he told BFMTV. "Maybe I haven't had have enough time to be romantic enough with the fans. I wanted to perform first, but this club means a lot to me, everyone knows.

"I am only entering this project, I was not at the base of the project. With all the changes that are going to happen, great things are going to happen.”

"The club comes first. It is not my project. There will be a PSG before me and after me, I just want to bring my stone to the building."

How has Mbappe's extension been received?

While there have been abundant celebrations in France's capital, powerful figures in Spain have been infuriated by his decision to re-sign with PSG.

La Liga's president Javier Tebas, angry that Mbappe didn't join Real Madrid, called the deal "an insult to football" and threatened legal action.

That has kicked off a war of words between PSG and Spain, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also involved.

