PSG complete £28m swoop for Everton star Gueye

The 29-year-old Senegal international has penned a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions, becoming their sixth major addition of the summer

have confirmed they have completed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, with the fee reported to be £28 million (€30m/$34m).

The 29-year-old has penned a four-year deal that runs through until June 30, 2023 and will become the eighth Senegalese player to turn out for the Parc des Princes side.

Gueye spent four successful years in , having started his professional career in Europe with , where he played 176 times. From there, he moved to and subsequently , spending a single year at Villa Park and three at Goodison.

His move to Paris, though, is the biggest of his career.

"I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," he told the Parisian club's official website.

“After focussing on the AFCON with , I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

"I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

"And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in !”

PSG have spent more than a year looking for a defensive midfielder to replace Thiago Motta, who retired at the end of the 2017-18 season, with Gueye having been on their shopping list for several months.

Although they captured Ander Herrera from on a Bosman deal, they lost Adrien Rabiot to on a similar transfer, leaving them short in the heart of the field and pressing them to sign the 69-time capped Senegal star.

He becomes their sixth major signing of the summer, having also captured Pablo Sarabia from , Marcin Bulka from , Mitchel Bakker from and Abdou Diallo from .

Additionally, PSG completed something of a transfer coup by adding teenager Xavi Simons from Barcelona.

While this is positive news for the champions, Neymar's situation remains unresolved, with the Brazilian unsettled at the club, though at least training with the squad again.