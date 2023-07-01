PSG and Man City in battle to sign Lyon youngster Bradley Barcola

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are set to compete for Olympique Lyon forward Bradley Barcola's signature.

PSG and City tracking Barcola

Luis Enrique approves of the player

Scored the winner against PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports in RMC Sport, PSG are eyeing a move for the 20-year-old breakout forward. Barcola caught the eye of clubs across the world with his performances in the second half of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lyon academy product has been followed by the Parisian club for a while and reportedly has the approval of the manager to be Luis Enrique. The French champions like the versatility of the youngster to play across the front line.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The youngster scored the winning goal in Lyon's 1-0 win over PSG back in April. Despite the interest from multiple clubs, this sale is not the priority for Lyon who would like for Barcola to continue at the club.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LYON? Lyon will start their preseason preparations against Manchester United on July 19.