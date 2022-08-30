PSG agree €20m deal to sign Carlos Soler from Valencia on five-year contract

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a €20 million deal to sign Carlos Soler from Valencia, GOAL understands.

Soler can play several midfield positions

Transfer should ease Valencia's financial problems

Fabian Ruiz to PSG transfer close too

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Soler is set to become PSG's sixth signing of the summer transfer window. He will sign a five-year contract in Paris and complete his medical on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's de-facto sporting director Luis Campos has targeted Soler all summer and a deal worth €20m (£17.2m/$20m) has now been struck. Valencia are struggling financially, which has played a role in their decision to let a key asset leave for a cut-down price.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Soler's arrival could be followed by another signing very soon. GOAL understands that Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz will undergo his PSG medical on Tuesday. Meanwhile the French club hold continued interest in adding a centre-back before the deadline.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? PSG are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on Toulouse at Stadium Municipal.