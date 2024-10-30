How to watch today's Preston vs Arsenal Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Preston and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal make the trip to Deepdale to take on Championship side Preston on Wednesday, as the two sides aim to book a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The hosts so far have overcome Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham in the competition, while the Gunners defeated Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in the third round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Preston vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Preston and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Preston vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Deepdale

The Carabao Cup match between Preston and Arsenal will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom will not be able to call upon the services of Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer and Will Keane due to injury, while Robbie Brady is a major doubt with an ankle issue.

Besides, Milutin Osmajic has two games to go before serving an eight-game ban, but Josh Bowler is likely to be available.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Hughes, Lindsay, Storey, Potts; Whiteman, Frokjaer-Jensen, Ledson; Greenwood, Riis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic Defenders: Whatmough, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Mawenw, Best, Nelson Midfielders: Whiteman, McCann, Frokjaer-Jensen, Brady, Ledson, Greenwood, Stefan, Holmes, Taylor, Bowler, Potts Forwards: Riis, Stewart, Okkels, Osmajic, Rodriguez-Gentile

Arsenal team news

While William Saliba returns from his ban, Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a knock to his knee in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

Jurrien Timber is a doubt due to cramps, and it is unlikely that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will risk either of the defenders for Wednesday's cup game.

Gabriel and Timber would hence join Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney in the treatment room, while goalkeeper Neto is cup-tied. So either Tommy Setford or Jack Porter could be handed a start in goal.

Youngsters Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Josh Nichols could be handed starts, along with veterans Raheem Sterling and Jorginho.

Arsenal possible XI: Setford; Nichols, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Porter, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Nichols Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Preston and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2017 Preston 1-2 Arsenal FA Cup October 12, 1999 Arsenal 2-1 Preston League Cup January 4, 1999 Preston 2-4 Arsenal FA Cup August 30, 1960 Preston 2-0 Arsenal Football League First Division* August 23, 1960 Arsenal 1-0 Preston Football League First Division*

*known as Premier League since 2004.

