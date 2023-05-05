Prepare for the boos! Liverpool risk angering their own fans as they WILL play national anthem to mark King's Coronation before Brentford clash

Liverpool have confirmed that, despite expected protests from fans, they will play the national anthem to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Reds in action at Anfield on Saturday

Request made by the Premier League

Some supporters expected to protest

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are due to be in action against Brentford at Anfield on Saturday, with that contest taking place on the day that a new monarch in Great Britain will be crowned. The Premier League has requested that all clubs in top-flight action acknowledge said event. Liverpool do not want to come across as being disrespectful and have – following consultation with stakeholders that includes supporter groups, during which opposition to the plans was aired – decided that they have little choice but to fall in line.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from Liverpool on the club’s official website reads: “Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League’s request to mark the Coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played. It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool supporters have taken to jeering the national anthem in the past, during outings at Wembley Stadium, with historical grievances on the part of Merseyside natives dating back to the 1980s when locals felt the British government deserted the city.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool as a city has never expressed any animosity towards the royal family, though, and the vast majority of supporters respected the minute’s silence which took place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.