Premier League

Premier League title race: The games left for Liverpool, Man City & Tottenham

Last updated
Getty/Goal
The three-horse race for the Premier League title continues, and Goal rounds up key remaining fixtures for the title-contending teams

This year's title race has already begun to heat up, with three teams in contention to lift the Premier League title.

Last season, Manchester City were essentially the only title-challenging team and experienced a one-horse race for the majority of the campaign. This year, however, they are out to defend their title but are joined by the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham as rivals.

Manchester City's dominance at the top of the table was halted when they suffered shock losses to Chelsea, Leicester and Crystal Palace all in the month of December, which saw the Reds pip them to first place.

Tottenham have also emerged as title contenders but will need to fill the gap keeping them at third place. With a slew of massive fixtures still yet to define each club's season, Goal takes a look at what games they have yet to play – and when the crunch games are.

What Premier League fixtures do Tottenham have left?

Mauricio Pochettino's side still have a handful of 'big six' games left before the end of the season, which could make or break their title challenge. A double-header of facing Chelsea and Arsenal one after another arrives in late February and early March, followed swiftly by a visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

A trip to the Etihad awaits in April to face defending champions Man City, which will be a potentially title-defining fixture.

Date Fixture Venue
February 23 Burnley vs Tottenham Turf Moor
February 27 Chelsea vs Tottenham Stamford Bridge
March 2 Tottenham vs Arsenal Wembley Stadium
March 9 Southampton vs Tottenham St Mary's Stadium
March 31 Liverpool vs Tottenham Anfield
April 6 Tottenham vs Brighton Wembley Stadium
April 13 Tottenham vs Huddersfield Wembley Stadium
April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Etihad Stadium
April 27 Tottenham vs West Ham Wembley Stadium
May 4 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Vitality Stadium
May 12 Tottenham vs Everton Wembley Stadium

What Premier League fixtures do Man City have left?

Man City's 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea at the Etihad in early February was a game where the Premier League champions truly signified their intent to defend their title. Cool, composed and ruthless, Pep Guardiola's side tore the Londoners apart with no mercy in a way that was befitting of title-winners.

A massive derby game against rivals Man United awaits in mid-March, with their only other 'big six' game left to play after that a home fixture against Tottenham on April 20.

Guardiola's side have done well against the top sides this season, only losing to Chelsea, but it is against the underdogs where they have found difficulty. Having registered losses to the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester, the Citizens will need to be wary against lower-tier sides.

Date Fixture Venue
February 27 Man City vs West Ham Etihad Stadium
March 2 Bournemouth vs Man City Vitality Stadium
March 9 Man City vs Watford Etihad Stadium
March 16 Man United vs Man City Old Trafford
March 30 Fulham vs Man City Craven Cottage
April 6 Man City vs Cardiff Etihad Stadium
April 13 Crystal Palace vs Man City Selhurst Park
April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Etihad Stadium
April 27 Burnley vs Man City Turf Moor
May 4 Man City vs Leicester Etihad Stadium
May 12 Brighton vs Man City AmEx Stadium

What Premier League fixtures do Liverpool have left?

Liverpool threw away the chance of being 10 points ahead of Manchester City when they lost at the Etihad, but are still in good position to finish as title-winners. Tricky fixtures against the likes of Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea remain, as well as a trip to Goodison Park to contest the Merseyside Derby in March.

The Reds have only lost once to a top-six side this season, winning against Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham.

Date Fixture Venue
February 24 Man United vs Liverpool Old Trafford
February 27 Liverpool vs Watford Anfield
March 3 Everton vs Liverpool Goodison Park
March 10 Liverpool vs Burnley Anfield
March 17 Fulham vs Liverpool Craven Cottage
March 31 Liverpool vs Tottenham Anfield
April 6 Southampton vs Liverpool St Mary's Stadium
April 13 Liverpool vs Chelsea Anfield
April 20 Cardiff vs Liverpool Cardiff City Stadium
April 27 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Anfield
May 4 Newcastle vs Liverpool St James' Park
May 12 Liverpool vs Wolves Anfield

