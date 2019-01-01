Premier League should do more to help English teams in Europe - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the Premier League to help English teams in European competitions.
The German coach was responding to the Dutch football association, the KNVB, postponing the final round of Eredivisie fixtures for two and a half weeks to avoid fixture congestion for league leaders Ajax ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Tottenham Hotspur.
In contrast, Liverpool must play vital games in the Premier League
Klopp expressed surprise over the scale of the delay in the Eredivisie.
“The Dutch league had a problem because
“We would have thought they’d change [the Dutch fixtures] to the Saturday but they didn’t do that, I don’t know why.
“Would something like that happen in England? No, I don’t think it would happen here or in Germany, to be 100 per cent honest.
“I think the Premier League should support teams. We now have four teams in the semi-finals in Europe and that is a big number.”
Chelsea and Arsenal are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, joining Liverpool and Spurs in the last four of European competition.
Klopp said that the television deal for the Premier League made it difficult for the governing body to move the schedule as they have in the Netherlands.
“Can they do it? I don’t know. We all signed a big contract with the TV stations. On the one
“If it is possible then everyone should help. It is a busy schedule over the year. It would be important if we could play Newcastle in the late game on
“What Holland is doing, I don’t think it is possible in all countries. If the whole world is watching you and you have signed these massive contracts then I don’t know if it is possible. It would be nice if it was possible and they would do it.”
Before they play Barcelona, Liverpool
Klopp said that his team's focus was firmly on those games, despite the media spotlight being trained on the matchup with Barcelona.
“A lot of people at the moment, when they think about Liverpool, they immediately think about Barcelona. But before