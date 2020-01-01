‘I don’t know what foot he is!’ – Potential of ambidextrous Manchester United starlet Greenwood excites Lingard

The Red Devils midfielder is a big fan of the teenage striker who has emerged through the academy system at Old Trafford to become a senior star

Jesse Lingard has lauded the potential of teenager Mason Greenwood, with the international admitting to being unsure as to which foot is favoured by his ambidextrous colleague.

At just 18 years of age, big things are expected of the frontman who has come from the famed production line at Old Trafford.

The 2019-20 campaign has proved to be a breakthrough one for Greenwood, with 12 goals in 36 appearances. He has also drawn comparisons to former United star Robin van Persie, with United hoping to see a home-grown talent follow in the illustrious footsteps of Premier League title winners that went before him.

Lingard sees no reason why Greenwood cannot reach the very top of the game, saying he has all the pieces there to complete a fearsome puzzle.

One of the youngster’s biggest attributes is considered to be his strength on either foot, with there no noticeable dip in quality when the ball is moved right or left.

Lingard told Sky Sports of fellow academy graduate Greenwood: “He knows the game of football, he shoots right to left foot. Still to this day I don’t know what foot he is! He can score free-kicks with his left, take corners with his right.

“When he has been given the opportunity, he shows what he can do. It doesn’t matter about age, as long as you can perform on the day, and do the job for the team, you’ll be in the team. He is learning at a rapid rate at the moment.”

Greenwood would be the first to admit that he remains on a steep learning curve, with the Bradford native still a rough diamond in need of a little polishing. There is, however, no doubting his potential or confidence in his own ability.

Despite his lack of experience, Greenwood has been thriving on and off the pitch, with Lingard admitting that he has slotted into a star-studded senior squad with ease.

The 27-year-old playmaker added: “Mason, he is a cheeky chappy. He is a good lad, holds his own in the changing room, holds his banter.”