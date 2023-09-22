Ange Postecoglou vows to 'scare the life' out of Arsenal in London derby this weekend

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has promised to try and 'scare the life out of' Arsenal ahead of the North London Derby.

Spurs start season strong

Arsenal clash awaits

Postecoglou makes defiant statement

WHAT HAPPENED? Ange Postecoglou has promised to not alter the way his Tottenham Hotspur side have been playing during their strong start to the Premier League season, as they prepare to face Arsenal on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In terms of the way we play, we're not changing, mate. We'll go out and scare the life out of them," said the 58-year-old."

"I'm well aware of obviously the [north London] rivalry and you take that into account because it means so much to supporters. Being Celtic manager, there really was only one result the supporters were interested in."

Article continues below

"I love that, that's the beauty of the game. It's the passion it brings. People feel like their football club is an extension of their family and they want to protect that, want to make sure every week when they go into battle we come out victors, particularly against our rivals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs are currently second in the top flight of English football after going unbeaten in their opening five games of the campaign, including a current four game winning streak. A strong accomplishment and testament to their new bosses attacking style of football, given the fact they lost star-man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The toughest test of the season now awaits, as they face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere, they will also have to look ahead to a tough test against Liverpool which follows next weekend, as their fixture list looks to reveal whether or not they are capable of competing for the title this season.