Portugal vs Slovenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Portugal and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal may have topped Group F at Euro 2024 but Roberto Martinez's side will still want to prove their title-winning credentials when they meet Slovenia for their last-16 clash on Monday in Frankfurt.

The Selecao breezed through their qualifying pool as group winners, defeating Czech Republic 2-1 and Turkey 3-0 before a disappointing performance on Matchday 3 against Georgia.

Slovenia, meanwhile, come into the contest as a major underdog, having drawn all three of their group-stage matches to get to the Round of 16.

Portugal vs Slovenia kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The European Championship match between Portugal and Slovenia will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Monday, July 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Portugal and Slovenia is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

After shuffling the pack last time out, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez will recall a number of key stars for Monday's game, with Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and Joao Cancelo all in line for a return to the starting lineup.

Midfielder Joao Palhinha, goalkeeper Diogo Costa, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo were the only ones retained against Georgia, and all three are expected to start again in Frankfurt.

Rafael Leao, who received two yellow cards for diving, will be available again and might start on the Selecao's left flank; but, Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao are eagerly waiting on the wings to break into the starting XI.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Slovenia team news

Having averaged just 32% of the possession so far in this competition, another resolute defensive showing can be expected from Slovenia in Frankfurt.

They will rely on former Primeira Liga star Andraz Sporar and promising RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to lead their forward line once again.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Belec, Vekic Defenders: Karnicnik, Balkovec, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Drkusic, Brekalo Midfielders: Stankovic, Verbic, Lovric, Elsnik, Kurtic, Horvat, Gnezda Cerin, Zugelj, Zeljkovic, Ilicic Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Celar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/03/2024 Slovenia 2-0 Portugal International Friendly

