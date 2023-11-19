Portugal vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Portugal and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already qualified for next summer's Euro 2024 finals, Portugal can afford to experiment in Sunday's final Group J fixture, as they host Iceland at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Roberto Martinez's side have a 100% record in Group J, winning all nine of their games to collect 27 points. They have also conceded just two goals and scored 34 as they have totally dominated the section.

Indeed, the hosts have already secured a ticket in Pot 1 for the finals draw, and will face Iceland in the last group match hoping to make it a perfect ten wins from ten.

On the other hand, Iceland will aim to bounce back after succumbing to a 2-4 defeat against Slovakia in their previous qualifying encounter.

With three wins, one draw and six losses, Iceland are placed fourth in the Group J standings with 10 points from nine games, and have already missed out on the chance to qualify from this section. However, they can still qualify for Euro 2024 via the UEFA Nations League B playoff route.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade Location: Lisboa, Portugal

Portugal and Iceland will lock horns at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday, November 19, 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch Portugal vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be streamed on Viaplay Xtra. Fans who are unable to watch the game can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal will be without the services of long-serving pillar Pepe, as well as Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Rafael Leao due to injury. Diogo Dalot has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

Martinez played an ultra-attacking team against Liechtenstein, but they only won 2-0 so he may opt for a more balanced XI in this clash, although Cristiano Ronaldo netted last time out and could well feature again.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Inacio, Dias, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, B Silva; Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Sa, Patricio Defenders: Dalot, Semedo, Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Inacio, Pepe, Gomes Midfielders: Palhinha, Neves, Neves, Fernandes, Monteiro, Vitinha, Nunes, Silva Forwards: Horta, Bruma, Leao, Felix, Ronaldo, Ramos, Jota

Iceland team news

Midfielder Arnor Traustason was pulled out in the 25th minute of the encounter with Slovakia last time out through injury, meaning he will miss out here. As a result, Aron Gunnarsson could potentially in line for a start in the engine room, while there are also expected to be a few changes in the attacking positions for this match. Ajax teenager Kristian Hlynsson could also make his debut against Portugal.

Iceland possible XI: Olafsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Finnsson; Hlynsson, Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson; A Gudjohnsen, Finnbogason, A Sigurdsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: E. Ólafsson, H. Valdimarsson, R. Rúnarsson Defenders: K. Finnsson, A. Sampsted, V. Pálsson, G. Þórarinsson, S. Ingason, H. Hermannsson Midfielders: A. Gunnarsson, A. Sigurdsson, M. Anderson, J. Gudmunds­son, M. Ellertsson, A. Traustason, K. Hlynsson, H. Haraldsson, Í. Bergmann Jóhannesson, S. Pórdarson Forwards: J. Porsteinsson, W. Willumsson, A. Finnbogason, A. Gudjohnsen, O. Oskarsson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/6/23 Iceland 0-1 Portugal European Championship Qualification 15/6/16 Portugal 1-1 Iceland European Championship 8/10/11 Portugal 5-3 Iceland European Championship Qualification 13/10/10 Iceland 1-3 Portugal European Championship Qualification

