Portugal vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a repeat of the final of the 2016 edition of the European Championship, then runners-up France will seek to exact revenge in Friday's quarter-final clash against Portugal at Volsparkstadion.

Roberto Martinez's side got past Slovenia on penalties in their round of 16 encounter, while Les Bleus edged Belgium 1-0 to get here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Volksparkstadion

The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, July 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Martinez could go ahead with an unchanged line-up despite his men enduring 120 minutes of football on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to score his first goal at Euro 2024, with Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao in the pecking order to feature in attack.

Joao Palhinha and Vitinha are expected to keep their spots in the middle.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

France team news

France boss Didier Deschamps will be forced into making a certain change as Adrien Rabiot will serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the Belgium win.

Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana and Warren Zaire-Emery are all in contention to replace Rabiot in the XI.

Kingsley Coman has taken leave for the birth of his child, while Marcus Thuram emerges a doubt on account of a knock.

As such, Randan Kolo Muani is in line to lead the line, with Kylian Mbappe joining from the left wing.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and France across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 23, 2021 Portugal 2-2 France UEFA European Championship November 14, 2020 Portugal 0-1 France UEFA Nations League October 11, 2020 France 0-0 Portugal UEFA Nations League July 10, 2016 Portugal 1-0 AET France UEFA European Championship September 4, 2015 Portugal 0-1 France International Friendly

