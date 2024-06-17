Portugal vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely be among those to play his final international tournament as Portugal begin their Euro 2024 run in Tuesday's tie against Czech Republic at Red Bull Arena.

Having defeated Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their final preparatory game that included a brace from Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez's side enter as one of the title favourites.

On the other hand, the European champions of 1976 will be looking to make it out of Group F, with Turkey and Georgia competing from the same cluster.

Come to our Euros Watch Party in East London. Tickets are free. We'll have a five metre screen, food, beer, football exhibits, and more. We'll be showing every game in the group stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Czech Republic kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, June 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Ronaldo could start in his sixth straight appearance in the Euro finals, aiming to become the oldest player to score at the tournament.

At the same time, at 41 years and 113 days old, Pepe is set to become the oldest player in the history of the tournament.

Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva can join Ronaldo in attack, with the trio of Joao Vitinha, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Leao, Ronaldo, Bernardo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Czech Republic team news

Injuring himself in a bike accident, midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad.

Patrik Schick remains a well-known figure to lead the attack alongside Jan Kutcha for Czechia, while West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek should also feature in the XI.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek will be available as an option in the final third.

Czech Republic possible XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stanek, Kovai, Jaros Defenders: Zima, Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Vitik, Doudera, D. Jurasek, Krejci, Vlcek Midfielders: Barak, Sevcik, Provod, Cerny, Lingr, Cerv, Soucek, Sulc, M. Jurasek Forwards: Hlozek, Schick, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Portugal and Czech Republic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2022 Czechia 0-4 Portugal UEFA Nations League June 9, 2022 Portugal 2-0 Czechia UEFA Nations League June 21, 2012 Czechia 0-1 Portugal UEFA European Championship June 11, 2008 Czechia 1-3 Portugal UEFA European Championship June 23, 1996 Czechia 1-0 Portugal UEFA European Championship

Useful links