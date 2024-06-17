Portugal vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely be among those to play his final international tournament as Portugal begin their Euro 2024 run in Tuesday's tie against Czech Republic at Red Bull Arena.
Having defeated Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their final preparatory game that included a brace from Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez's side enter as one of the title favourites.
On the other hand, the European champions of 1976 will be looking to make it out of Group F, with Turkey and Georgia competing from the same cluster.
Portugal vs Czech Republic kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, June 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
Team news & squads
Portugal team news
Ronaldo could start in his sixth straight appearance in the Euro finals, aiming to become the oldest player to score at the tournament.
At the same time, at 41 years and 113 days old, Pepe is set to become the oldest player in the history of the tournament.
Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva can join Ronaldo in attack, with the trio of Joao Vitinha, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.
Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Leao, Ronaldo, Bernardo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Sa, Costa
|Defenders:
|Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao
Czech Republic team news
Injuring himself in a bike accident, midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad.
Patrik Schick remains a well-known figure to lead the attack alongside Jan Kutcha for Czechia, while West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek should also feature in the XI.
Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek will be available as an option in the final third.
Czech Republic possible XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stanek, Kovai, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Zima, Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Vitik, Doudera, D. Jurasek, Krejci, Vlcek
|Midfielders:
|Barak, Sevcik, Provod, Cerny, Lingr, Cerv, Soucek, Sulc, M. Jurasek
|Forwards:
|Hlozek, Schick, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Portugal and Czech Republic across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 24, 2022
|Czechia 0-4 Portugal
|UEFA Nations League
|June 9, 2022
|Portugal 2-0 Czechia
|UEFA Nations League
|June 21, 2012
|Czechia 0-1 Portugal
|UEFA European Championship
|June 11, 2008
|Czechia 1-3 Portugal
|UEFA European Championship
|June 23, 1996
|Czechia 1-0 Portugal
|UEFA European Championship