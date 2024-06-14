This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Are there really ‘many years’ left in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry? Former USMNT stars Alexi Lalas & Stuart Holden explain why GOAT battle could continue to 2026 World Cup

Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoMajor League SoccerSaudi Pro LeagueInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCArgentinaPortugalEuropean ChampionshipCopa AmericaWorld Cup

Stuart Holden believes there are “many years” left in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, while Alexi Lalas is intrigued by the battle.

  • Legends assured of standings among the greats
  • Maintaining remarkable levels of performance
  • Could have more tournaments left in them
