Portugal vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Portugal and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Euro 2024 participants Portugal and Croatia will face off in an international friendly at Estadio Nacional on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's side registered a 4-1 win over Finland in the mid-week, while the Checkered Ones defeated North Macedonia 3-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Croatia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio Nacional

The international friendly match between Portugal and Croatia will be played at Estadio Nacional in Oeiras, Portugal.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Saturday, June 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly match between Portugal and Croatia is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Martinez confirmed that the Saudi-based pair of Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Croatia game, so Goncalo Ramos could lead the attack this time around.

With Antonia Silva and Ruben Dias at the heart of defence, the likes of Diogo Costa, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot can also expect to see themselves start from the onset.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, A. Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Fernandes, Palhinha, B. Silva; Jota, Ramos, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, J. Neves, Nunes, Vitinha Forwards: Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Croatia team news

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic may want to try out Josko Gvardiol ahead of Martin Erlic at the back, while the rest of the line-up should remain more or less the same from the North Macedonia win.

Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric are all likely to keep their spots in the XI, with Bruno Petkovic starting upfront.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa; Baturina, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Perisic; Petkovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Ivanusec, Sucic, Baturina Forwards: Kramaric, Perisic, Budimir, Petkovic, Pjaca, Pasalic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and Croatia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 17, 2020 Croatia 2-3 Portugal UEFA Nations League September 5, 2020 Portugal 4-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League September 6, 2018 Portugal 1-1 Croatia International Friendly June 25, 2016 Croatia 0-1 AET Portugal UEFA European Championship June 10, 2013 Croatia 0-1 Portugal International Friendly

