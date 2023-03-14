Porto vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League last-16 tie

How to watch and stream Porto against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Inter and Porto will go up against each other in the second leg of their 2022-23 Champions League Round of 16 tie at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri head into this fixture with a slender advantage courtesy of a late winner from Romelu Lukaku in the first leg.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto have beaten Chaves and Estoril in their last league outings and have scored six times against the two opponents.

They will be upbeat about their chances as Inter have won just one of their eight matches away to Portuguese sides in UEFA competitions, losing on each of their last two visits.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Porto vs Inter date and kick-off time

Game: Porto vs Inter Date: March 14, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT Venue: Estadio do Dragao

How to watch Porto vs Inter on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Champions League match on BT Sport 2 and BT app/website.

Porto squad and team news

Porto will be without Otavio, who remains suspended, whereas, Evanilson and Gabriel Veron are sidelined with injuries.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Cardoso, Sanusi; Grujic, Uribe; Franco, Pepe, Galeno; Taremi

Position Players Goalkeepers Costa, Ramos, Samuel. Defenders Carmo, Cardoso, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi, Wendell, Mario, Manafa, Conceicao. Midfielders Uribe, Grujic, Eustaquio, Costa, Folha, Franco, Pepe. Forwards Andrade, Borges, Taremi, Namaso, Martinez.

Inter squad and team news

Inter is likely to be without Milan Skriniar with a back sprain but will be boosted with the return of Joaquin Correa, who has returned to full training.

Inter possible XI: Onana; De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku