Poland vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Poland and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland and Turkey will play out their final pre-2024 European Championship warm-up match when the pair meet at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on Monday night.

The hosts will open their Euro 2024 campaign against the Netherlands on June 16, while Turkey will face Georgia in their tournament opener on June 18.

Poland vs Turkiye kick-off time

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadion Narodowy

The international friendly between Poland and Turkey will be played at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Poland vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly between Slovakia and Wales is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

Poland's squad is led by their captain and all-time leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 82 goals for his country during a stellar international career.

The Poland squad boasts a wealth of experience, including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and midfielders Kamil Grosicki and Piotr Zielinski, all of whom are anticipated to play key roles this summer.

Head coach Probierz is set to recall Lewandowski, Szczesny and Grosicki to his side after resting the trio against Ukraine. However, the hosts suffered a major setback last time out, with Arkadiusz Milik picking up a knee injury which will rule him out of the European Championship.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Walukiewicz, Salamon, Kiwior; Skoras, Zielinski, Romanczuk, Grosicki; Buksa, Lewandowski, Szymanski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka Defenders: Bednarek, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Puchacz, Salamon, Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz Midfielders: Grosicki, Zielenski, Frankowski, Szymanski, Moder, Szymanski, Zalewski, Slisz, Skoras, Piotrowski, Romanczuk, Urbanski Forwards: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

Turkey team news

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella finalised his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Friday, with Dogan Alemdar, Cenk Ozkacar, Berat Ozdemir, Can Uzun, Abdulkadir Omur and Oguz Aydin dropped from the provisional squad.

The visitors will also be missing Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, and Enes Unal owing to injuries.

Turkey possible XI: Bayindir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Yazici, Akturkoglu; Tosun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cakir, Bayindir, Gunok Defenders: Celik, Kadioglu, Bardakci, Akaydin, Kaplan, Demiral, Muldur Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Ozcan, Yuksek, Guler, Ayhan, Yokuslu Forwards: Tosun, Yilmaz, Akgun, Yildiz, Yildirim, Kilicsoy, Yazıcı, Kahveci, Akturkoglu

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two national teams.

