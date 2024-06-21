This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Poland vs Austria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Poland and Austria, as well as kick-off time and team news

After suffering defeats in their opening game at Euro 2024, both Poland and Austria will need a win in order to bring alive their chances of qualifying for the knock-outs when the two sides face off at Olympiastadion Berlin on Friday.

Action in Group D kicked off with the Polish going down 2-1 against the Netherlands, after which France registered a 1-0 win over Das Team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Poland vs Austria kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 21, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Olympiastadion Berlin

The European Championship match between Poland and Austria will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Friday, June 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Poland vs Austria online - TV channels & live streams

ITV1Watch here
ITVXWatch here
STVWatch here
STV PlayerWatch here

In the UK, the European Championship match between Poland and Austria is available to watch on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Poland team news

It remains to be seen if Robert Lewandowski will feature from the first whistle, but Karol Swiderski is likely to start ahead the Barcelona man and Kacper Urbanski alongside Adam Buksa in attack.

Orly boss Michal Probierz may also stick to the same midfield, although Jakub Moder and Bartosz Slisz would also push for starts.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Buksa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka
Defenders:Salamon, Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Bednarek, Kiwior, Puchacz, Bereszynski
Midfielders:Piotrowski, Moder, Zielinski, Grosicki, Romanczuk, D. Szymanski, Frankowski, S. Szymanski, Zalewski, Slisz, Skoras, Urbanski
Forwards:Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

Austria team news

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick will be expected to pick Marko Arnautovic to lead the line, while either Patrick Wimmer or Marcel Sabitzer could be deployed on the left flank.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lindner, Hedl, Pentz
Defenders:Wober, Trauner, Danso, Posch, Querfeld, Lienhart, Mwene, Daniliuc
Midfielders:Seiwald, Prass, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer, Seidl
Forwards:Arnautovic, Gregoritsch, Wimmer, Weimann, Entrup, Grull

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Poland and Austria across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 9, 2019Poland 0-0 AustriaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
March 21, 2019Austria 0-1 PolandUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
June 12, 2008Austria 1-1 PolandUEFA European Championship
September 3, 2005Poland 3-2 AustriaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 9, 2004Austria 1-3 PolandUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

