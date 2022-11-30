'I got to show off' - Poland keeper Szczesny revels in Messi penalty save & claims he always knew which way Argentina superstar would go
- Szczesny saved Messi penalty
- Helped Poland to last 16
- Claims he knew where Messi would strike
WHAT HAPPENED? With Argentina piling on the pressure in their final group game against Poland, they were awarded a penalty in controversial circumstances during the first half. VAR adjudged Szczesny to have fouled Messi by making contact when coming for a cross, but he saved the resulting spot-kick in tremendous fashion to deny the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the match to TVP, the Juventus stopper explained his point of view on the incident: "I immediately told the referee that I touched him (Messi) with my hand in the face, but I only hit him on the side of his face. I told him there was contact but I don't think there is a penalty. The referee decided otherwise and that's fine - I got to show off.
"Now I can say that I knew where Messi would shoot, but at the time I wasn't so sure. Leo looks at the keeper on some penalties and hits hard on others," he added. "I knew that if he was going to hit hard, it would be more to my left. I saw that he was not stopping, so I went, I sensed, I defended. I'm happy because that penalty gave something in the end. Very big satisfaction. I owed it to the team."
THE BIGGER PICTURE:
Astoundingly, his fine effort to paw away Messi's spot kick means Szczesny has now already saved two penalties at the 2022 World Cup. And while it wasn't enough to inspire Poland to victory on the night, it proved crucial in ensuring they made it out of Group C and into the last 16.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR POLAND? Thanks to Szczesny's heroics - and some drama elsewhere in Group C in the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico - Poland have booked a date in the last 16 with defending champions France.
Editors' Picks
- Cheer up, Leo, the kids are alright! Winners, losers & ratings as Argentina reach last 16 despite Messi's penalty miss
- Arsenal star White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons
- Cristian Volpato: Roma's Australian wonderkid who turned down a World Cup call-up
- Chelsea express transfer interest in Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos with special clause a potential boost