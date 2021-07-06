Pogba told to sign five-year deal or leave as Ince calls for end to Man Utd transfer saga

The former Red Devils midfielder believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will add this summer regardless of what happens with a French superstar

Manchester United need to be tying Paul Pogba to a five-year contract or moving him on in the summer transfer window, says Paul Ince, with the former Red Devils midfielder growing tired of the transfer circus surrounding a star of the present.

Speculation regarding the future of a World Cup winner at Old Trafford is seemingly never far away, with rumours circulating across several years when it comes to his next move.

Pogba is now into the final year of his current deal, with that situation keeping the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interested, but fresh terms could still be thrashed out with the enigmatic 28-year-old.

What has been said?

Ince, who spent six years with the Red Devils in his playing days has, while speaking in association with Paddy Power, told Goal: "Paul Pogba hasn’t signed a new Manchester United contract, and we don’t know what’s in his mind.

"If he decides to stay, they should offer him five years, you can’t have annual disharmony with a player saying he wants to leave.

"If you’re staying, stay and commit, show what a world-class player you are. If not, leave and let United use the money to bring in others.

"We’ve seen glimpses of Pogba’s true talent for France, and United occasionally. He performed very well at the Euros, but if you compare the French team with United’s, he’s playing with better players there.

"He came to United for big money, to be a talisman, but it just hasn’t worked out. If he gets back to his best, and United can put a couple of players with him, like Bruno Fernandes, I’d like to keep him.

"When Pogba plays for France, he’s in a holding position with N’Golo Kante. He gets more of the ball, and changes games. We don’t always see that at United."

Will Man Utd add in midfield?

Regardless of what happens with Pogba, Ince believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring another body into his engine room.

Juan Mata has signed a one-year contract extension, while Donny van de Beek remains on the club's books, but reinforcements are being sought across the field as Jadon Sancho arrives from Borussia Dortmund and interest is stepped up in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Ince added: "Whether Paul Pogba goes or stays, Manchester United need another world-class midfielder. As much as I like Scott McTominay, and he’s going to get better, he’s still learning. They need someone world class now.

"There are so many games to play in the Premier League and Champions League, so you need a big squad.

Article continues below

"Will Donny van de Beek get an opportunity? He’s not had a chance at Old Trafford, and I feel sorry for him, remembering how good he was at Ajax. Coming to United should have been a dream move, but he’s not had the game time. Maybe if Pogba goes he will get that time."

