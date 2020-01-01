'Pochettino already belongs to the PSG family' - Ex-Tottenham boss 'ticks all the boxes' to replace Tuchel, says Domi

A man who played alongside the Argentine in Paris has welcomed the prospect of a potential return to the French capital for his former team-mate

Mauricio Pochettino "already belongs to the family" at , according to Didier Domi, who says the ex- boss "ticks all the boxes" to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino is being tipped to return to management after 13 months away from the dugout. The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 but has been linked with a number of high profile posts including the top job at .

PSG now look set to put their faith in Pochettino, who transformed Spurs into top four regulars and finalists, having relieved Tuchel of his duties on Thursday.

More teams

Tuchel was dismissed just hours after overseeing a 4-0 home win over , with sporting director Leonardo and club owner Nasser Al Khelaifi deciding to make the change with the team sitting third in the standings at Christmas.

Pochettino is reportedly the front-runner to succeed the German head coach, and Domi thinks he is the perfect candidate to usher in a new era at Parc des Princes.

“I love the idea of ​​an elder coming home because he already belongs to the family. Like Leonardo, he brings skill while having the credit of his past at the club," the former left-back, who played alongside Pochettino at PSG and , told Le Parisien.

"He ticks all the boxes and has everything to succeed: a good relationship with the players and a good organization with his staff. He knows how to manage the pressure and his football ideas stick with Paris. He has all the cards in hand."

Article continues below

Should Pochettino be appointed by PSG in the coming days, his first game in charge will likely come when the French champions take on Saint Etienne at Geoffroy Stadium on January 6.

The Parisians are one point behind leaders and second-placed after 17 fixtures but will still be expected to pick up a fourth successive Ligue 1 crown come May.

PSG will also be playing for the Champions League again in 2021, having reached the final of the competition for the first time last season, with a huge last 16 showdown against scheduled for February.