Pochettino expecting quiet January transfer window at Tottenham

The Spurs boss was expected to push for further reinforcements in the New Year, but he is forecasting little movement in and out of north London

Mauricio Pochettino is predicting a quiet January transfer window for despite the intense speculation regarding possible comings and goings in north London.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the 2019-20 campaign, with various reasons offered up for that.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of key men is considered to be doing the collective cause few favours, with Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen among those running down their contracts.

Questions have also been asked of Pochettino’s future, with talk of moves elsewhere for the highly-rated Argentine coach never far away.

In order for him to stay, it is expected that more money will need to be spent in an effort to strengthen the ranks and push Spurs further into contention for major honours.

Pochettino has, however suggested that he is expecting little movement in or out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the New Year.

“No, I don't believe. Really,” he told reporters when asked if believes he will be busy come early 2020.

“I believe in the players we have, I believe in the players that are at Tottenham today.

“I respect all opinions and I know they'll be people that are going to say 'we need to change or 'we need to do something in or out' but if it's my decision, I'm going to stick with my players because I know they have the quality.

“It's only to unlock some situations that is going on in their mind but we have great quality to be fighting for the things that we expect to fight for.”

A number of players are still on Spurs’ books that were heavily linked with exits over the summer, with some considered surplus to requirements, but Pochettino is seemingly in no rush to freshen up his squad.

He added on those at his disposal, who have dropped 13 Premier League points so far this season and suffered a humbling 7-2 defeat to in the : “I trust 200 per cent in them [the players] and I believe they have the capacity and the potential to win games and turn this type of situation.

Article continues below

“We have the confidence that we have the quality and it's only time to put all the things clear.

“In this type of situation, the most important [thing] is to be all together and show a strong face to the problems and talk a lot.”

Spurs will return to action after the international break on Saturday when they play host to .