How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League Qualification match between Viktoria Plzen and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts make the trip to Doosan Arena to face Viktoria Plzen in a Europa League Qualification play-off first-leg game on Thursday.

The Jam Tarts, who enter the tournament at this stage, come into the tie on the back of a Scottish League Cup exit following a 2-0 loss at Falkirk.

On the other hand, Viktoria made it through the third qualifying round where they defeated Ukraine's Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 3-1 on aggregate.

Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Doosan Arena

The Europa League Qualification match between Viktoria Plzen and Hearts will be played at Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czechia.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Thursday, August 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Europa League Qualification match between Viktoria Plzen and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen team news

Pavel Sulc and Daniel Vasulin are likely to start ahead of Ricardinho and Matej Vydra in attack, with Czech Republic duo Robin Hranac and Lukas Cerv also set to feature in the XI.

Lukas Hejda, Christophe Kabongo and Jan Sykora would miss out due to injuries.

Viktoria Plzen possible XI: Tvrdon; Dweh, Hranac, Jemelka; Kopic, Cerv, Kalvach, Sloncik, Havel; Sulc, Vasulin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiegele, Tvrdon, Silhavy, Jedlicka, Baier Defenders: Hranac, Sene, Paluska, Jemelka, Havel, Mika, Dweh Midfielders: Cerv, Kopic, Sojka, Mosquera, Souare, Cadu, Kalvach, Sloncik, Sulc, Valenta, Jirka Forwards: Richardinho, Vydra, Bello, Durosinmi, Vasulin

Hearts team news

Hearts boss Steven Naismith should recall forward Lawrence Shankland for the European fixture, while the likes of Gerald Taylor, James Penrice and Kenneth Vargas are expected to continue in the XI.

Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are sidelined with injuries, while Frankie Kent remains a doubt on account of a toe injury.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Taylor, Kingsley, Rowles, Penrice; Devlin, Grant; Dhanda, Shankland, McKay; Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Fulton Defenders: Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Oyegoke, Atkinson, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar, Taylor Midfielders: Grant, Devlin, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Pollock, Tait Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Drammeh, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Viktoria Plzen and Hearts face each other across all competitions.

