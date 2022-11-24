'We're here to play football' - Eden Hazard slams Germany decision to cover their mouths in World Cup pre-match protest

Belgium's Eden Hazard has hit out at Germany's decision to cover their mouths in protest before their defeat to Japan on Wednesday.

Germany protested FIFA's 'One Love' armband ban

Then fell to shock 2-1 defeat to Japan

Hazard claims they shouldn't have protested

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany decided to pose for their pre-match team photo with each player holding a hand over their mouth, a symbolic gesture of being silenced after they and six other nations - including Belgium - were banned by FIFA from wearing the LGBTQ+ inclusive 'One Love' armband. However, Hazard argued that the Germans should have stuck to the football, given that they eventually fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They'd have done better not to do it [the protest] and to win instead," Hazard claimed. "We are here to play football. I'm not here to send a political message. Other people are better placed for that. We want to be focused on football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Germany's loss leaves them third in Group E and needing a win against Spain in their next match to be sure of qualification, Hazard and Belgium ground out a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada. While there was no protest towards FIFA, Belgium's opener did see Kevin De Bruyne clash with manager Roberto Martinez and defender Toby Alderweireld, in a match that was as tight as the scoreline suggests.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Despite the win, Belgium faced 22 shots against Canada, their most in a group stage game at the World Cup since 1998 (22 v the Netherlands).

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? Hazard will hope to feature again when Belgium take on Morocco in their next match on Sunday, knowing a win will be enough to progress to the next stage.