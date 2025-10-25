How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics is set to take place on October 26, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Celtics have been scoring 105.5 points per game on average, while the Pistons have been scoring 113. Boston only averages 39.5 rebounds per game, whereas Detroit averages 47 rebounds per game.

The Pistons have more assists per game (27.5) than the Celtics (17.5). The Pistons have an outstanding 10.5 blocks per game compared to the Celtics' 5.5, while Boston has 8.5 steals per game compared to Detroit's 7.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics will meet in an exciting NBA battle on October 26, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics live on:

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham shoots 37.5% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line, scoring 22.0 points a game.

Tobias Harris averages 8.5 rebounds per game, including 1.5 offensive and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart has three blocks.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Marcus Sasser Hip injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown has been shooting 70.0% from the free-throw line and 50.0% from the field, scoring 24.0 points on average per game.

Neemias Queta averages 7.5 rebounds per game, which includes 5.5 defensive and 2.0 offensive rebounds.

Derrick White has been spending 34.5 minutes per game, averaging 4.0 assists and just 0.5 turnovers.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Luka Garza Concussion Protocol Day-to-Day PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have definitely had the advantage over the Detroit Pistons in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them by sizable scores. In four of those games, the Celtics' offense has routinely scored well over 120 points due to balanced scoring and effective shooting.

However, the Pistons' victory on February 27, 2025, 117-97, demonstrated that they can change the course of events when their defense tightens and they take advantage of fast-break opportunities.

Boston will probably dictate the tempo once more if they continue to shoot three points accurately and with their typical offensive rhythm, but Detroit's recent victory indicates they can make this game more challenging than it has been in the past.

Date Results Feb 27, 2025 Pistons 117-97 Celtics Dec 13, 2024 Celtics 123-99 Pistons Dec 05, 2024 Celtics 130-120 Pistons Oct 27 2024 Celtics 124-118 Pistons Mar 23, 2024 Celtics 129-102 Pistons

