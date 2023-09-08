Phillipe Coutinho has joined Qatari champions Al-Duhail SC on a season-long loan from Aston Villa

Phillipe Coutinho has completed a season-long loan move to Qatari champions Al-Duhail from Aston Villa.

Coutinho joins Al-Duhail on loan

Was struggling for minutes at Villa

Has a contract with Villa until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian midfielder is looking to revive his career away from English shores after a challenging season at Villa. He managed just two substitute appearances in the current campaign which is in stark contrast to his bright form during the 2021-22 season after he joined form Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coutinho rose to the occasion scoring on his Villa debut in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United debut and went on to contribute five goals and three assists in the 2021-22 season. However, injuries and managerial changes affected his playing time and form. His dip in form also saw him miss out on Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Coutinho has a contract with Villa until 2026 and if he manages to hit top gear in Qatar, he might be recalled to the Premier League side next summer.