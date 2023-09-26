Phil Foden has many talents! Man City star posts pictures of two giant catches following fishing trip

Manchester City star Phil Foden posed with two giant catches following his latest fishing trip.

WHAT HAPPENED? The young forward is not only a master of his trade with the ball at his feet but is also an expert with the fishing hook. It is well known that Foden likes to go on fishing expeditions whenever he gets a day off from Pep Guardiola's training sessions and on Monday he went on another such adventure.

During this trip, he hooked two giant fishes and showed it off on his Instagram story with a caption: "Couple of catches from yesterday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a recent interview with City, Foden spoke about his unique hobby and even admitted that some find it "weird".

"The odd one likes fishing, so when people find out they say, 'What a weird sport to enjoy'. They don't understand why you enjoy it. I think it's the perfect hobby to rest your legs and have some downtime," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Foden has had a good start to the season and boasts of scoring one goal and setting up three more in six Premier League matches. He will be back in action against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening in an EFL Cup third-round fixture.