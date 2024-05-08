Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One playoff semi-final

How to watch the League One match between Peterborough and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oxford United will make the trip to the ABAX Stadium for the second-leg clash with Peterborough United in the League One playoff semi-finals on Wednesday.

The U's currently hold a slim advantage after claiming a 1-0 victory in Saturday's first leg at the Kassam Stadium. The slender goal is not too high enough a mountain to climb for Peterborough, who could yet turn the tie around and secure a spot at Wembley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Peterborough vs Oxford kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. BST Venue: ABAX Stadium

The League One match playoff semi-finals leg 2 between Peterborough and Oxford will be played at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Peterborough vs Oxford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League One match between Oxford United and Peterborough will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Peterborough team news

The hosts will be without the services of Jacob Wakeling and Jeando Fuchs due to injuries, but the latter could be available if Peterborough progress to the playoff final.

Kwame Poku is vying for a starting spot after returning from injury to serve as a half-time replacement in Saturday's first leg.

Peterborough United possible XI: Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Mothersille

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talley, Bilokapic Defenders: Katongo, Edwards, Knight, Crichlow, Sturge, Fernandez, O'Connell, Kioso Midfielders: Burrows, Fuchs, De Havilland, Poku, Randall, Ajiboye, Kyprianou, Collins Forwards: Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, Jones, Mothersille, Tshimanga, Corbett

Oxford team news

Oxford have reported no fresh injury concerns, though long-term absentee Kyle Edwards remains out for the season with a hamstring issue.

Manager Des Buckingham will have most of his squad available for selection and he is likely to opt for consistency and stick with the same lineup that started the close first-leg win.

Oxford possible XI: Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Dale, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood Defenders: Moore, Thorniley, Negru, Golding, Brown, Leigh, Bennett, Stevens, Long Midfielders: McGuane, Brannagan, McEachran, Johnson, Henry, Browne, Smyth, Murphy, Dale, Goodrham, Bodin Forwards: Harris, Burey, Rodrigues, Woltman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Oxford United 1-0 Peterborough United League One 13/04/24 Oxford United 5-0 Peterborough United League One 09/12/23 Peterborough United 3-0 Oxford United League One 01/04/23 Peterborough United 0-0 Oxford United League One 22/10/22 Oxford United 1-2 Peterborough United League One

