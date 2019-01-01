Peru stripped of FIFA Under 17 Wold Cup hosting rights

The South American nation's "organisational and infrastructure challenges" were enough to see their hosting rights stripped for the youth competition

will no longer be hosting the 2019 Under 17 World Cup.

The South American nation was set to host the even in October, having been awarded hosting rights last June.

FIFA have now decided that the tournament must be moved to another location following a number of inspection visits.

The decision was made by the bureau of the FIFA Council, which includes the six regional confederation presidents and Gianni Infantino, the current FIFA President.

The governing body claims a "number of organisational and infrastructure challenges linked to the event delivery" were found, though did leave options open to hosting other events in Peru in the future.

"Following various inspection visits by FIFA and further meetings with the Peruvian Football Association (FPF), and in view of a number of organisational and infrastructure challenges linked to the event delivery, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided that the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 will no longer be staged in Peru," a statement from FIFA read.

"FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF and the Peruvian authorities for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future.

"FIFA is currently evaluating different alternatives concerning the appointment of a new host country. Further information will be provided by FIFA in due course."

are the current holders of the U-17 crown, having won the 2017 even in .

Article continues below

, , , Tajikistan and New Zealand have already booked their places at the 2019 competition, with the rest of the participants to earn qualification through their confederations later this year.

UEFA will hold their qualifying tournament in the in May, while Peru were also selected to host South America’s regional competition, scheduled to kick off in March.

The United States will host Concacaf’s regional tournament in early May, while Africa’s qualifiers will be determined in in April.