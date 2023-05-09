Pernille Harder & Magdalena Eriksson set to leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich this summer despite Real Madrid interest

- Harder & Eriksson to depart Chelsea
- Bayern Munich set to sign pair for free
- Real Madrid were previously linked
WHAT HAPPENED? The futures of the pair have been the subject of speculation for some time, with both of their contracts set to expire at the end of the season. Now, fotbollskanalen has reported that Harder and Eriksson have agreed to sign for Bayern in the summer, despite rumours strongly linking them with Real Madrid earlier this year.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harder joined Chelsea for a then-world-record fee back in September 2020, penning a three-year contract. She has gone on to play a major role for Emma Hayes' side, helping them win two Women's Super League titles and reach the Champions League final in 2021.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Eriksson - who is currently Chelsea captain - arrived at Kingsmeadow in 2017 and has made 100 league appearances for the Blues. The pair will link up with a Bayern side that are currently engaged in a fierce Bundesliga title race with Wolfsburg and also reached the quarter finals of the Champions League - where they lost to Arsenal.
WHAT NEXT? Both players will be hoping to finish their Chelsea careers on a high, with the Blues still in contention for a domestic double this season. They meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and will lift the WSL trophy if they win their remaining four games.