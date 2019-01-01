Pereira compares himself to Beckham as he seeks to make amends at Man Utd

The Brazil international admits that the Red Devils let themselves down in 2018-19, but he believes he can play a leading role in the recovery mission

Andreas Pereira claims he can be like David Beckham for , with a desire on the part of all of those at Old Trafford to make amends for a forgettable 2018-19 campaign.

The Red Devils stumbled over the line last season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing a run of two wins in 12 across all competitions.

Pereira played his part in that wobble, with the international midfielder coming back into favour when a change in the dugout was made at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old showed flashes of the promise which has convinced United to tie him to fresh terms, but also struggled for consistency alongside many of his team-mates.

He is aware of the need to raise his game in order to nail down a regular role, but believes there a number of positions he could fill – including one once occupied by a club legend.

Pereira told FourFourTwo: “It’s my time to step up. I’m ready.

“As a number eight or a number ten. I can play on the right wing like Becks used to play, cut inside and get the early cross in. I have a lot to show.”

United need Pereira to start showing that he can be relied upon.

The 2019-20 season is shaping up to be another important one for the Red Devils, as they prepare to be without football once more.

Every member of Solskjaer’s squad knows that much more is expected of them, with Pereira delivering a brutally honest assessment on how the last campaign fizzled out to nothing.

He added: “We felt like we were fading away, the training was not as sharp as it had been.

“There was a lack of concentration. We had a very bad feeling after the last game last season [a home defeat to relegated Cardiff].

“This season, when we started pre-season, we spoke with the manager. The training sessions are sharper; we have the new young players too.

“We know what we did wrong and we know what we have to do to improve.”

Pereira is confident that he can play his part, with his game having improved in all areas.

“Last season I had some difficulties to overcome mentally,” he said.

“I was doing well, then I had a setback where I was out of the team. Then Ole gave me a chance, he spoke to me and explained that I was in his plans.

“I learned a lot, I’m ready to step up, I feel confident and the manager feels confident in me.

“Mentally and physically, I feel stronger each year.”