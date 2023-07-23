Paul Pogba aiming to 'end poverty' as former Man Utd star launches new ethical fund inspired by his own experience using food banks

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is doing his part to fight poverty after his emotional experience with using foodbanks as a child.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba has helped launch a fund in the United Kingdom with the aim of helping everyone dealing with poverty and he says his memories of using foodbanks has helped inspire him to get involved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to start somewhere," he said to Sky News. "You can start with one person then two, then three, and then it will get bigger and bigger. "We just try to help as much as we can and hopefully if we can touch everyone ending poverty would be the goal."

Reflecting on his family's struggles in his youth, Pogba added: "I remember we used to go there when I was four or five. They help you with milk, sugar and all this stuff, and my mum used to go there and queue. She was a mother of three and divorced from my father. I didn't just come up like this and have money. I struggled and it made me improve and grow. I now have value of money and value of life. I know what it is to struggle. I saw it, my mother did it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba, who spent six years at Manchester United before returning to Juventus last year, is part of a partnership that will focus on education, alleviating poverty and sustainable development. His faith as a Muslim has encouraged him to get involved.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? While his fund gets to work, the French midfielder will hope to come back fit as Juve prepare for the 2023-24 season.